The National Center of Meteorology reported that the month of October is considered one of the months of the second transitional period between the summer and winter seasons. This period is usually characterized by sharp and rapid changes in weather conditions, during which temperatures begin to drop, as the second half of it witnesses a noticeable decrease compared to the month of September, and the prevailing winds during This month, it is southeasterly at the end of the night and morning, turning in the afternoon and evening to northwesterly under the influence of the land/sea breeze cycle.

The center explained that the relative humidity during this month is usually high in the early morning, and gradually decreases with the appearance of the sun, then rises again after sunset, reaching an average of approximately 51%, as the chances of fog formation increase in the midnight and early morning periods. He stated that India’s monsoon low gradually declines, especially at the end of this month, and the extension of the Siberian high begins to affect the region at times. The country is also affected by the extension of surface air depressions extending from the Red Sea and from the east, and if they are accompanied by air depressions in the upper layers of the atmosphere from the east or In the west, the amount of clouds increases and cumulus rain clouds form in some areas, especially the eastern regions of the country.

The center expected today’s weather to be humid, with the possibility of light fog forming in the morning over some coastal areas, becoming generally clear and partly cloudy at times, especially in the east, noting a drop in temperatures. The center indicated that the weather tomorrow will remain humid in the morning in some internal areas, and will become clear to partly cloudy, especially in the northern and coastal areas. The center reported that the weather next Tuesday will be fair to partly cloudy at times.

Next Wednesday’s weather is expected to be humid, with the possibility of mist or light mist forming in the morning over the interior and western coastal areas.