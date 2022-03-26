The National Center of Meteorology confirmed the continued exposure of the country during the current period to weak surface pressure systems, accompanied by an extension of atmospheric high in the upper layers of the atmosphere. It becomes humid at night until next Sunday morning in some inland areas, while the winds become northwesterly moderate to active, with speed and strong at times on the sea, and they will raise dust and dust, especially in the west, and their speed ranges from 20 to 30 km / h, up to 50 km / h. On the sea whose waves are turbulent in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that the weather tomorrow will remain dusty and partly cloudy at times, with another drop in temperatures, to become humid at night until next Monday morning in some eastern interior regions, noting that the winds will be northwesterly moderate to active, speed and strong at times, especially on the sea. It is dusty and dusty, which leads to a decrease in the range of horizontal visibility on some open areas, and its speed ranges from 20 to 35 km / h, up to 60 km / h on the sea, which is turbulent to very turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium waves with turbulence sometimes at night. in the Oman Sea.

He explained that the weather next Monday will become clear in general, partly cloudy and dusty at times during the day, and humid at night until Tuesday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming over some eastern interior regions, while the winds will be northwesterly moderate to active, speed and strong at times on the sea and be dusty at some. The open areas, with a speed ranging from 15 to 25 km / h, up to 55 km / h on the sea, which is turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, and the average wave is turbulent sometimes during the day, becoming light waves at night in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that the weather next Tuesday will be clear in general and partly cloudy at times, becoming humid at night until Wednesday morning, with a chance of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and inland areas, while the winds will be northwesterly active during the day, especially on the sea, becoming moderate. At night, its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km / h, reaching 40 km / h on the sea, which is turbulent to medium in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.



