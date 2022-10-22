The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather will be humid tomorrow with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in the morning over some internal and coastal areas, becoming generally clear and partly cloudy in the east, with a slight and gradual decrease in temperatures, noting that the winds will be southeasterly shifting. To northwest and northeast, light to moderate speed, speed ranges from 10 to 20 km / h, up to 30 km / h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that the weather on Monday remained humid with a chance of the formation of fog or light fog in the morning on some internal and coastal areas, becoming clear in general and partly cloudy at times in the east, while the winds remain southeasterly shifting to northwesterly and northeasterly light to moderate speed, and their speed ranges from 10 to 20 km / h, up to 30 km / h on the sea, which remains light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He explained that next Tuesday’s weather will remain humid with a chance of fog or light fog forming in the morning on some inland and coastal areas, becoming clear in general and partly cloudy at times, pointing out that the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly light to moderate in speed, ranging from 10 to 20 km / h, up to 30 km / h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that the weather next Wednesday will be humid with a chance of the formation of fog or light fog in the morning in some areas, especially the western ones, becoming clear in general and partly cloudy at times in the afternoon east, explaining that the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly light to moderate in speed, ranging in speed. From 10 to 20 km / h, up to 30 km / h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.