The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally fair and partly cloudy at times, becoming humid at night until Thursday morning in some inland areas, with the possibility of light fog forming, while winds will be northwesterly, light to moderate speed, active to strong at times over the sea, and will be exciting. For dust and dirt, especially in the north, its speed ranges from 15 to 30 km/h, reaching 45 km/h on the sea, which is turbulent to very turbulent at times in the Arabian Gulf and turbulent in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expects next Thursday's weather to remain fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times, especially on the islands and some western regions, with the possibility of light rain falling at night until Friday morning, pointing to a new drop in temperatures, while the northwesterly winds will be light to moderate speed and active, especially on Sea speed ranges from 15 to 30 km/h, reaching 40 km/h in the sea, which has turbulent to moderate waves in the Arabian Gulf and medium to light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that the weather next Friday will become partly cloudy to cloudy at times in some eastern-northern regions and the islands, with the possibility of rain during the day. It will also be humid at night until next Saturday morning in some interior regions with the possibility of light fog forming, while the winds remain light northwesterly. The speed is moderate and active, especially on the sea, and its speed ranges from 15 to 30 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which has moderate waves, sometimes turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The Center reported that the weather next Saturday will return to be clear to partly cloudy at times, and some clouds will form in the east with the possibility of rain in the afternoon, and it will become humid at night until Sunday morning in some interior areas with the possibility of mist and light mist, noting that the winds will be northwesterly to northerly. Light to moderate easterly, sometimes active, and its speed ranges from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which has light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.