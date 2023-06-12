The National Center of Meteorology reported that the second-degree hurricane “Pepergui” is currently centered in the eastern Arabian Sea at 19.6 north latitude and 67.7 longitude, and the wind speed ranges around its center, from 160 to 170 km / h, with formations of cumulus rain clouds around the depression. .

And the center expected, through numerical models and reports issued by the Regional Hurricane Control Center, that the second-degree tropical cyclone will continue during the next 12 hours, provided that it gradually weakens to the first degree during the night and tomorrow morning, and the direction of the hurricane will be north towards the Indo-Pakistani coasts, where the speed ranges The winds around its center are 140-160 km/h and the speed of the hurricane is 7 km/h, stressing that there is no impact on the country from the hurricane.