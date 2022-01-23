The National Center of Meteorology stated that the country is exposed to an extension of a weak shallow air depression from the east, and an extension of an air high from the west, accompanied by an extension of an air high in the upper layers of the atmosphere, explaining that the weather will be clear in general, partly cloudy at times, and humid at night until Tuesday morning, with a chance Fog or light fog formed over some inland and coastal areas.

As for the wind, it will be northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, active at times, and its speed ranges between 10 and 20 km / h, reaching 35 km / h on the sea, which becomes light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that the weather tomorrow will remain fair in general, and partly cloudy at times, with a slight rise in temperatures. It remains humid at night until Wednesday morning, with a chance of fog or light fog forming over some inland and coastal areas.

The winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, with speeds ranging between 10 and 20 km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr on the sea, which will be light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

He added that next Wednesday’s weather will be fair in general, and partly cloudy at times, with another rise in temperatures. It will also remain humid at night until Thursday morning, with a chance of fog or light fog forming over some inland and coastal areas, pointing out that the winds will be northeast to southeast, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active on the sea, and their speed ranges between 10 and 20 km / h. , up to 35 km / h on the sea, which is light to medium waves at times in the Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that the weather next Thursday will be fair in general, and partly cloudy at times.

It will also be humid at night until Friday morning, with the chance of fog or light mist forming over some inland and coastal areas, indicating that the winds will be southeasterly, turning to northwesterly, light to moderate speed, sometimes active on the sea.

Its speed ranges between 15 and 25 km / h, up to 35 km / h on the sea, which has light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.



