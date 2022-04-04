The National Center of Meteorology stated that the country is subject to weak surface pressure distributions, accompanied by an extension of air high in the upper layers of the atmosphere, noting that the weather will be humid this evening until tomorrow morning, Tuesday, with the chance of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and interior areas, while it will be The winds are light to moderate, and the sea is light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that the weather tomorrow will be clear in general and partly cloudy at times, with the formation of clouds over mountainous areas that may be cumulus in the afternoon, pointing to a slight gradual rise in temperatures, provided that the weather becomes humid at night until Wednesday morning in some coastal and interior areas. With the possibility of the formation of fog or light fog, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly light to moderate, with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 km / h, reaching 30 km / h on the sea, which is light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that Wednesday’s weather will remain clear in general and partly cloudy at times, especially in the east, becoming humid at night until Thursday morning in some coastal areas, while the winds will remain southeast to northeast, light to moderate in speed, ranging from 10 to 20 km / h, reaching To 30 km / h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.



