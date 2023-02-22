The National Center of Meteorology expected that today’s weather will be humid in the morning with the possibility of fog or light mist formation in some northern and eastern regions, becoming partly cloudy to clear, with a gradual rise in temperatures, pointing out that the winds will be northwesterly light to moderate speed and active. Sometimes on the sea, and its speed ranges from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which is medium to light waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that the weather tomorrow will remain humid in the morning over some northern areas, with the possibility of light fog formation, which will become clear to partly cloudy and dusty at times, while the wind will be northwesterly to southeasterly, light to moderate in speed, ranging from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching Up to 30 km / h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center noted that Friday’s weather will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times during the day, with another rise in temperatures, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, with a speed ranging from 10 to 20 km/hr, reaching 30 km. / O on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center pointed out that the weather for next Saturday will witness the appearance of low clouds in the east in the morning, becoming clear to partly cloudy and dusty at times during the day, while the winds will be southeasterly to easterly, light to moderate in speed, ranging from 10 to 20 km / h, reaching 30. km / h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that next Sunday’s weather will become partly cloudy and dusty at times during the day, turning to cloudy on the coasts and islands in the west at night, indicating that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, with a speed ranging from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km / h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.