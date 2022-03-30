The National Center of Meteorology reported that the country is exposed to an extension of a shallow air depression from the east with an extension of a shallow air high from the west, accompanied by an extension of an air high in the upper layers of the atmosphere, noting that today’s weather is generally clear and partly cloudy sometimes over some areas during the day, while temperatures tend to tend to The temperature will gradually rise, and it will be humid at night until Thursday morning, with the formation of fog or light fog over the coastal and inland areas.

He pointed out that the winds will be light to moderate, brisk at times, and the sea will be moderate to light in the Arabian Gulf and light in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that the weather tomorrow will continue to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times over some areas during the day, becoming humid at night until Friday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming over some coastal areas, while the winds will be northwesterly light to moderate, with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 km / h, up to 30 km / h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that Friday weather will remain clear in general and partly cloudy at times in some areas during the day, becoming humid at night until Saturday morning in some coastal areas, while the winds will be northwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, ranging from 10 to 20 km / h. To 30 km / h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that the weather next Saturday will continue to be clear in general and partly cloudy at times over some areas during the day, becoming humid at night until Sunday morning, with a chance of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and inland areas, while the winds will be northwesterly light to moderate in speed, active at times. , its speed ranges from 10 to 20 km / h, up to 35 km / h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that the weather next Sunday will be clear in general and partly cloudy at times in some areas during the day, with a rise in temperatures, becoming humid at night until Monday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming over some coastal areas.

He pointed out that the winds will be northwesterly to southwesterly, light to moderate in speed, active at times, with a speed of 10 to 20 km / h, reaching 35 km / h on the sea, which will be light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

