The National Center of Meteorology said that the country is witnessing, during the current period, a rise in temperatures by two to three degrees Celsius in most regions, as a result of the sun apparently perpendicular to the Tropic of Cancer (23.27 degrees north), with the onset of summer, pointing to the presence of weakness and decline in The influence of the Siberian High Altitude in the country.

According to the center, thermal depressions affect the region, as the effect of the seasonal Indian depression that extends over the country extends from the east in most periods of the month, and amounts of clouds sometimes appear in some areas, with the possibility of cumulus clouds forming on the eastern mountains in the afternoon hours. And the chances of cumulus cloud formation increase with the progress of the days in this month, which may be interspersed with rain, while the humidity in the air decreases slightly during the coming days, as the chances of fog and light mist formation weaken, and the frequency of its occurrence decreases.

The center expected that today’s weather will be generally clear, and partly cloudy at times, pointing out that the winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day, raising dust in the east, with a speed ranging from 10 to 20 km/h. It reaches 40 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that the weather tomorrow will remain generally fair, and partly cloudy in the east in the afternoon, with temperatures tending to rise gradually, while the winds will remain southwesterly, turning northwest and northeast, light to moderate speed, sometimes active during the day, and their speed ranges from 10 to 20. km/h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which remains light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He explained that the weather next Tuesday will be humid with a chance of fog or light mist formation in the morning over some coastal and inland areas, becoming clear to partly cloudy with an opportunity for some cumulonimbus clouds to form in the east in the afternoon.

And he noted that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, active at times during the day, and their speed ranges from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which is light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that the weather next Wednesday will remain humid, with the possibility of fog or light mist formation in the morning over some coastal and inland areas, especially in the west, becoming clear to partly cloudy, with the chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east in the afternoon, while the winds will be southeast to northeast. Light to moderate speed, sometimes active during the day, and its speed ranges from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which is light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.