The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially in the east and south, with northwesterly to southwesterly winds, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day to cause dust, and their speeds range between 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h at sea, which will be light in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium in the Sea of ​​Oman at times.

The center indicated that Monday’s weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times in the east and south with a gradual rise in temperatures, while the winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate speed, sometimes active during the day, causing dust, and their speed will range between 10 to 25 km/h. S, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that the weather next Tuesday will remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially in the east and south, becoming humid at night until Wednesday morning in some coastal and inland areas, while the winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day to cause dust, and their speed will range between 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h at sea, which will be light to medium waves at times in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.