The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be generally healthy, with temperatures tending to gradually decrease, and humid at night and Saturday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in some coastal areas. Winds will be light to moderate speed, and winds will be light to moderate speed, being southeasterly turning to northerly. West / 10 – 20 reaching 30 km/h.

The Center stated – in its daily bulletin – that the Arabian Gulf will have light waves, while the first tide will occur at 13:24, the second at 01:01, the first low tide at 18:54, and the second at 07:23.

He pointed out that the Sea of ​​Oman will have light waves, while the first tide will occur at 09:15, the second at 21:56, the first low tide at 15:40, and the second at 03:49.