The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be generally fair and partly cloudy at times, becoming humid at night until tomorrow morning in some inland and coastal areas, with the possibility of mist or light mist forming, noting that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate speed. Its speed ranges from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center explained that the weather the day after tomorrow will remain generally fair and partly cloudy at times, and will be humid at night until Tuesday morning in some interior areas, with a chance of mist or light mist forming, while the winds will shift to northeasterly to northwesterly, light to moderate speed, active at times, and their speed ranges from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h, on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The Center noted that the weather next Tuesday will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, with temperatures tending to drop, especially in the west, and it will be humid at night until Wednesday morning in some interior areas, with the possibility of mist or light mist forming, while winds will be northwesterly, light to moderate. The speed is active and the speed is strong at times on the sea, and its speed ranges from 20 to 30 km/h, reaching 50 km/h on the sea, which has moderate to turbulent waves that become very turbulent at night in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium turbulent waves at night in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The Center expects the weather next Wednesday to be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, with another drop in temperatures, and to be humid at night until next Thursday morning in some interior areas with the possibility of mist or light mist forming, while winds remain northwesterly moderate to brisk. It is sometimes strong on the sea, and its speed ranges from 20 to 30 km/h, reaching 50 km/h on the sea, which has turbulent to very turbulent waves in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium turbulent waves sometimes in the Sea of ​​Oman.