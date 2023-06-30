The National Center of Meteorology stated that the country is exposed during the current period to a surface depression from the east, accompanied by a weak depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere, pointing out that today’s weather will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, while the winds will be southwest to northwest light to Moderate speed, active at times to cause dust and dirt during the day, and its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is light to medium, waves may sometimes be turbulent at depth in the Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expects that the weather tomorrow will remain clear to partly cloudy and dusty at times, with temperatures tending to decrease gradually, noting that the winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active to cause dust and dirt during the day, and its speed ranges from 15 to 25. km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, with medium waves turbulent at times in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that the weather next Monday will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, with the appearance of low clouds in the morning on the eastern coast, becoming humid at night until Tuesday morning in some coastal and inland areas, with the possibility of fog or light mist formation, while the winds will be southwest to north. Westerly, light to moderate speed, active at times to cause dust and dirt during the day, and its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is medium to light waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that the weather for next Tuesday will remain fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, with the appearance of low clouds in the morning on the eastern coast that may be cumulus on the mountains in the afternoon, becoming humid at night until Wednesday morning over some coastal areas, especially the northern ones, with the possibility of fog or light mist formation. Pointing out that the winds are southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, brisk at times to cause dust and dirt during the day in the west, and its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h at sea, which is light to medium waves in The Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

According to the center, the current month of July, which is one of the summer months, is witnessing a rise in temperatures, as the region and the country are affected by the extension of thermal depressions, the most important of which is the seasonal India depression, which works to raise temperatures, explaining that the eastern and southern mountainous regions of the country are exposed to the formation of cumulus clouds, where These clouds develop due to mountains, high temperatures and rain in the afternoons.

He mentioned that some regions of the country are also affected during this month, especially in the second half of it, by the extension of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), which is accompanied by the formation of some cumulus clouds sometimes raining, noting that the cycle of land and sea breezes plays an important role during this month, as the country is affected by winds Southeasterly by day and night, with northerly winds during the day.

Likewise, the state is sometimes affected by active southerly winds, especially during the morning period that may raise dust, and the northwestern winds are active sometimes and are laden and dusty.

The center reported that the relative humidity increases on some days during the early morning period over some areas, and fog or light mist may form on some few days during the month.