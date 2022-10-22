The National Center of Meteorology stated that since the beginning of last week, the country has witnessed a noticeable decrease in temperatures compared to the same period in September, as southeasterly winds prevail at the end of the night and morning, shifting in the afternoon and evening periods to northwesterly due to the effect of the land/sea breeze cycle, while Relative humidity is usually high in the early morning, and gradually decreases with the emergence of the sun, to rise again after sunset, to reach an average during this month of approximately 52%, and with it the chances of fog formation increase in the periods of midnight and early morning.

The center explained that during the coming days, India’s seasonal depression will begin to gradually decline, while the extension of the Siberian air high will sometimes affect the region, and the country is also affected by an extension of surface air depressions extending from the Red Sea and from the east, noting the increasing amounts of clouds and the formation of cumulus rainy clouds in some areas. , especially the eastern regions of the country, in the event that these depressions are accompanied by other depressions in the upper layers of the atmosphere from the east or from the west.

The National Center of Meteorology expected that today’s weather will be humid, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in the morning over some inland and coastal areas, becoming clear in general and partly cloudy at times in the east, with a slight and gradual decrease in temperatures.

The center indicated that the weather tomorrow will remain humid with a chance of the formation of fog or light fog in the morning over some inland and coastal areas, becoming clear in general and partly cloudy at times in the east.

He explained that next Tuesday’s weather will remain humid with a chance of fog or light fog forming in the morning over some inland and coastal areas, becoming clear in general and partly cloudy at times.

The center stated that next Wednesday’s weather will be humid with a chance of fog or light fog forming in some areas, especially the western regions.