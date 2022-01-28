The National Center of Meteorology reported that the country is witnessing a shallow air rise, accompanied by an extension of an air high in the upper layers of the atmosphere, indicating that today’s weather is clear to partly cloudy in general and dusty at times, with a decrease in temperatures that is noticeable in the western and coastal areas, becoming humid at night. Until Saturday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming over some eastern interior areas, while the winds will be moderate to brisk, especially on the sea, exciting and laden with dust on some exposed areas, especially in the west, and the sea will be moderate to turbulent in the Arabian Gulf and light waves. in the Oman Sea.

The center expected the weather tomorrow to be fair to partly cloudy in general and dusty at times, and humid at night until Sunday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and inland areas, noting another slight decrease in temperatures, while the winds will be northwesterly light. To moderate speed, sometimes active on the sea, its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km / h, up to 40 km / h on the sea, which is turbulent to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that next Sunday’s weather will remain clear to partly cloudy in general, and humid at night until Monday morning, with a chance of fog or light fog forming over some inland and coastal areas, while winds will be northwesterly light to moderate, with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 km/ Q, up to 30 km/hr on the sea, which has medium to light waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

With regard to the weather at the beginning of the week, the center expected that next Monday will be fair to partly cloudy in general, becoming humid at night until Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and inland areas, while the winds will be northwesterly to southwesterly light to Moderate speed, speed ranges from 10 to 20 km / h, up to 30 km / h on the sea, which is light to medium waves sometimes in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

