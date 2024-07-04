The National Center of Meteorology informed Al-Emarat Al-Youm that scattered areas of the country, especially in the western region and some coastal areas, will be affected, starting tomorrow, by the movement of dust coming from the eastern region towards the southern Arabian Gulf, which will continue for three days.

The center identified two reasons behind the rainfall in different areas of the country during the current July. The first is the high temperatures during the day, which may exceed 43 degrees Celsius, and the second is the presence of the eastern mountains. It explained that these two reasons lead to the formation of cumulonimbus clouds accompanied by rainfall.

In detail, the National Center of Meteorology reported that July, which is one of the summer months, witnesses a rise in temperatures as a result of the region and the country being affected by the extension of a number of thermal depressions that work to raise temperatures, the most important of which is the seasonal Indian depression, noting that as a result of the presence of the eastern mountains and the rise in temperatures during the day, this leads to the formation of cumulonimbus clouds accompanied by rain.

He explained that some areas of the country are affected during this month, especially in the second half, by the extension of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), which is accompanied by the formation of some cumulonimbus clouds that sometimes bring rain, adding that the cycle of land and sea breezes plays an important role during this month, as the country is affected by southeasterly winds at night and in the morning, and by northerly winds during the day. It is also sometimes affected by active southerly winds, especially during the morning, while northwesterly winds are sometimes active and cause dust.

The center pointed out that this month also witnesses an increase in relative humidity on some days during the early morning in some areas, and fog or light fog may form on some days during the month, noting that the average temperatures during July range between 34.6 and 37.2 degrees Celsius, and the average maximum temperatures are between 39.7 and 43.8 degrees Celsius, and the average minimum temperatures are between 29.1 and 31.4 degrees Celsius.

He confirmed that the highest maximum temperature recorded in the country during July was 51.8 degrees Celsius, in the Muzayra’a area, in 2017, while the lowest temperature (16.9 degrees Celsius) was in Jebel Jais in 2022.

The average wind speed during this month was recorded at 13 km/h, with the highest wind speed reaching 105 km/h in Khatm Al Shakla in 2016, and the highest wind gust was 130 km/h at Al Ain Airport in 2022.

The center confirmed that the average relative humidity during this month reaches 46%, as the average maximum relative humidity ranges between 64 and 81%, and the average minimum relative humidity ranges between 19 and 36%, while the highest year in which fog occurred in recent years was 2023, as the number of fog occurrences reached 11 days of fog, and five days of light fog, while the highest amount of rainfall recorded during this month was 234.9 mm, in the port of Fujairah in 2022.

The center informed Al-Emarat Al-Youm that the country has been affected since the day before yesterday by northwesterly winds with a maximum speed of 50 km/h, which has led to dust and dirt and a decrease in horizontal visibility in some areas within the country to 1000 meters. The center expected that scattered areas of the country, especially in the western region and some coastal areas, will be affected starting tomorrow and over the course of three days by the movement of dust coming from the eastern region towards the southern Arabian Gulf. The center added that the dust will lead to a decrease in horizontal visibility at rates that vary depending on the areas most affected by it, calling on drivers to take caution on the roads due to the low horizontal visibility in a number of areas of the country. The center also urged drivers to follow the instructions of the traffic departments regarding driving on the roads, especially external ones, and to avoid speeding and leaving a safe distance between vehicles.

According to the center, today’s weather will be clear to partly cloudy at times, while winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, active during the day to cause dust and dirt, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility in exposed areas, and their speed will range between 15 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h at sea, which will be turbulent and become medium to light waves in the evening in the Arabian Gulf, and medium to light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that the weather tomorrow will remain clear to partly cloudy at times, with a rise in temperatures, while the winds will be southwesterly, turning to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day, and their speed will range between 10 and 20 km/h, and reach 35 km/h at sea, which will be lightly wavy in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center reported that the weather next Sunday will be partly cloudy, with the appearance of dust laden from the west and north of the Arabian Gulf, especially in the western and coastal areas, while the winds will be southeasterly to northwesterly and northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, ranging between 10 and 20 km/h, and reaching 30 km/h on the sea, which will be lightly waved in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that the weather next Monday would be partly cloudy and humid in the morning in some coastal areas with the possibility of light fog forming, noting the continued appearance of dust raised and carried from the west and north of the Arabian Gulf, especially in the western, coastal and eastern regions.

He stated that the winds will be southeasterly to northwesterly, and northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, and their speed will range between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which will be light in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium in the Sea of ​​Oman.

