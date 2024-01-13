The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the country is exposed during the current period to an extension of a surface air high, accompanied by an extension of an air high in the upper layers of the atmosphere. The country and the Arabian Gulf region are also affected by a number of surface air depressions passing from west to east, and sometimes they are affected by the extension of the Red Sea depression. Pointing out that sometimes the presence of these depressions is accompanied by an extension of an upper air depression, which leads to the proliferation of clouds over the country, with rain falling on some days this month.

The center indicated that today’s weather will be generally fair and partly cloudy at times, becoming humid at night until tomorrow morning in some inland and coastal areas, with the possibility of mist or light mist forming, noting that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate speed.

The center explained that the weather tomorrow will remain generally fair and partly cloudy at times, and will be humid at night until Tuesday morning in some interior areas, with a chance of mist or light mist forming, while the winds will shift to northeasterly to northwesterly, light to moderate speed, and active at times.

The Center noted that the weather next Tuesday will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, and temperatures tend to drop, especially in the west, and will be humid at night until Wednesday morning in some interior areas, with the possibility of mist or light mist forming, while winds will be northwesterly, light to moderate speed, and active. The speed is strong at times, and the sea is moderate to turbulent, the waves become very turbulent at night in the Arabian Gulf, and light to moderate waves become turbulent at night in the Sea of ​​Oman. The Center expects the weather next Wednesday to be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, with another drop in temperatures, and to be humid at night until next Thursday morning in some interior areas with the possibility of mist or light mist forming, while winds remain northwesterly moderate to brisk. And sometimes strong on the sea.