The National Center of Meteorology reported that the country is exposed, during the current period, to an extension of a surface air depression from the east, and a surface air high from the west, accompanied by an extension of an air high in the upper layers of the atmosphere, indicating that the weather today, Thursday, will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times, especially in the upper atmosphere. The islands and some western regions, with the possibility of light rain falling at night until Friday morning, pointing to a new drop in temperatures, while the winds will be northwesterly, light to moderate speed, and active, especially on the sea.

The center explained that tomorrow's weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times in some eastern and northern regions and the islands, with the possibility of rain during the day. The weather will also be humid at night until next Saturday morning in some inland regions with the possibility of light fog forming, while the winds remain light northwesterly. Moderate speed and active, especially at sea.

The Center reported that the weather next Saturday will return to clear to partly cloudy at times, and some clouds will form in the east with the possibility of rain in the afternoon, and it will become humid at night until Sunday morning in some interior areas with the possibility of mist and light mist forming.

The center expects next Sunday's weather to be fair to partly cloudy at times, with some clouds forming in the east in the afternoon, and becoming humid at night until Monday morning in some interior areas, with the possibility of mist and light mist forming, while winds will be northwesterly, light to moderate speed, active at times.

The center attributed the spread of the wave of dense fog that Abu Dhabi Island witnessed during the past two days, which led to a decrease in horizontal visibility to low levels, to a difference in temperature between the surface of the earth and the air, explaining that when the winds calm over the country, and the humidity rises between 90% As the temperature drops at 100% on the Earth’s surface, the vapor condenses and turns into fog.

The center informed Emirates Today that fog is one of the negatively affecting weather phenomena that may lead to accidents due to low horizontal visibility, and may sometimes reach zero. It is also considered a hydrometeorological phenomenon, in which water vapor condenses in the atmosphere near the surface. Earth, pointing out that if the visibility is less than 1,000 meters, it is called “dense fog,” but if the visibility is more than 1,000 meters, it is called “light fog.”

The Center expected that light fog would continue to form over the country on Thursday morning, and confirmed that it would continue to issue warnings and statements regarding the locations and density of the fog, and the extent of expected visibility around the clock, calling on road users and car drivers to take caution during periods of fog formation.