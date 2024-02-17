The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the country is affected during the current period by an extension of a surface air high from the east, and an extension of an air low from the west, accompanied by a high extension in the upper layers of the atmosphere, pointing out that temperatures are witnessing a slight increase in some areas during the second half of this month of February. , compared to last January, despite the continued decline in temperatures in the country in general during the current period, as a result of the country being affected by the extension of the Siberian high air mass, accompanied by a cold northern air mass.

The center explained that today’s weather will be fair to partly cloudy, and sometimes cloudy in the north, noting that there will be a noticeable drop in temperatures, while the winds will be northwesterly, moderate to active, stirring up dust and dirt, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility, and becoming strong at times, especially On the sea, its speed ranges between 20 and 30 km/h, reaching 50 km/h on the sea, which is turbulent to very turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, and the waves become moderate, becoming turbulent in the afternoon in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that the weather tomorrow will remain generally fair to partly cloudy, and the northwesterly winds will remain moderate to active, stirring up dust and dirt, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility, and strong at times, especially at sea, with speeds ranging between 20 and 30 km/h, reaching To 50 km/h on the sea, which is turbulent to very turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, and turbulent waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that the weather next Tuesday will be fair to partly cloudy, and cloudy at times to the north, while the winds will be northwesterly, moderate to active, stirring up dust and dust, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility, and becoming strong at times, especially at sea, with their speed ranging between 20 and 30 km. /h, reaching 50 km/h on the sea, which is very turbulent to turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, and turbulent waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expects next Wednesday's weather to be generally fair to partly cloudy, and humid at night until Thursday morning in some interior areas, with the possibility of light fog forming, while the winds will be northwesterly active to moderate speed and cause dust, with speeds ranging between 10 and 25 km/h. S, up to 40 km/h on the sea, which has turbulent waves in the Arabian Gulf, and turbulent to moderate waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.