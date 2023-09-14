The National Center of Meteorology reported that the weather tomorrow will witness the formation of mist or light mist in the morning over some coastal and inland areas, while low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, pointing out that it will become clear to partly cloudy, with temperatures tending to gradually decrease, while winds will be strong. Southeasterly turning to northwesterly, light to moderate speed, sometimes active during the day, and its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which has light to medium waves. It may be disturbed at the end of the night, far west in the Arabian Gulf, and light. In the Sea of ​​Oman.

The Center expected that the day after tomorrow, Saturday, the weather will witness continued formation of mist or light fog in the morning over some coastal and inland areas, with low clouds appearing on the eastern coast in the morning, with it becoming clear to partly cloudy, with another slight drop in temperatures in some areas. Especially the interior.

He pointed out that the winds remain southeasterly, turning to northwesterly, light to moderate speed, and sometimes active, especially westward, causing dust, and their speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which has light to medium waves and turbulent waves. West in the Arabian Gulf and light to moderate in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center reported that the weather next Sunday will be humid with a chance of mist or light mist forming in the morning over some inland areas, while low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, noting that the weather will become fair to partly cloudy with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the east in the afternoon. While the winds are southeasterly, turning to northwesterly, light to moderate speed, sometimes active, especially to the west during the day, causing dust, and their speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which has light to medium waves that may be turbulent at times. Farthest west is in the Arabian Gulf and light in the Sea of ​​Oman.