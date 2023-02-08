The country is exposed to the effects of a surface high air extension from the west and a surface low air pressure from the east, accompanied by an air high extension in the upper layers of the atmosphere, while the National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather for tomorrow, Thursday, will be partly cloudy and dusty during the day, with a noticeable drop in temperatures, while it will be Northwesterly winds, moderate to brisk and strong at times, especially at sea, becomes dusty and dusty, leading to a decrease in the extent of horizontal visibility over open areas, and its speed ranges from 20 to 30 km/h, reaching 50 km/h at sea, which is turbulent to Very turbulent in the Arabian Gulf and turbulent waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that Friday’s weather remains dusty and partly cloudy at times, becoming humid at night until Saturday morning over some internal areas, with the possibility of fog or light mist formation, while the northerly winds become moderate to brisk and strong at times, causing dust and dirt during the day over the exposed areas. Provided that its speed gradually decreases at night until Saturday morning, and its speed ranges from 20 to 30 km/h up to 50 km/h on the sea, which remains very turbulent to rough waves in the Arabian Gulf and turbulent to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.