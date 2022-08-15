The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times, with the possibility of convective clouds forming over some eastern and southern regions in the afternoon, which may be accompanied by rain.

The center stated – in its daily bulletin – that the winds are light to moderate in speed and active at times, causing dust and dust.

He pointed out that the Arabian Gulf will be light in waves, while the first tide will occur at 16:42, the second at 04:21, and the first islands at 10:03 and the second at 22:12.

The center noted that the Sea of ​​Oman will be light in waves, while the first tide will occur at 12:38, the second at 01:27, the first islands at 19:13 and the second at 06:56.

The following is a statement of the expected temperatures and the maximum and minimum humidity levels tomorrow: City: Maximum temperature Minimum temperature Maximum humidity Minimum humidity Abu Dhabi 45 34 70 25 Dubai 44 35 70 25 Sharjah 44 34 65 25 Ajman 43 34 65 20 Umm al-Quwain 43 34 80 30 Ras al-Khaimah 43 33 75 25 Fujairah 38 33 80 40 Al Ain 45 34 75 25 Liwa 45 35 65 20 Al Ruwais 43 33 80 35 Al Sila’a 43 33 80 30 Dalma 39 34 80 40 Greater Tunb 39 34 80 40 Sogra 39 34 80 40 Abu Musa 39 34 85 40 –