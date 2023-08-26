The National Center of Meteorology reported that the highest temperature recorded in the country today was 50.8 degrees Celsius in “Wateed” in Al Dhafra region, at 14:45 local time in the UAE.

And the center expected that the weather tomorrow, Sunday, will be humid in the morning with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in the west, while low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, while it will become clear to partly cloudy with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south in the afternoon, pointing out that the winds will be Southeasterly turning to northwesterly and northeasterly, light to moderate speed, sometimes active during the day, and its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that Monday’s weather will remain humid in the morning with the chance of fog or light mist forming in some coastal and inland areas. Low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, and it will become fair to partly cloudy with the chance of some cumulus rain clouds forming in the east and south in the afternoon.

He explained that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day to cause dust, and its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that the weather next Tuesday will be humid in the morning over some northern areas, low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, and it will become clear to partly cloudy with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the east in the afternoon, noting that the winds will be southeasterly, turning to light northwesterly to Moderate speed, sometimes active during the day, and its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is light to medium waves at times in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.