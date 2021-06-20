The National Center of Meteorology informed “Emirates Today” that there are 4 main features that characterize the summer season in the country, which are “high temperatures, the formation of cumulus clouds that sometimes lead to rain, increased winds laden with dust and dust, which lead to a decrease in the range of horizontal visibility, in addition to Increasing the feeling or feeling of humidity, despite the fact that the humidity in the air during the month of June is lower compared to the previous month,” pointing out that the noticeable rise in temperatures in most regions, a feature that began to be felt from the middle of last May, as temperatures sometimes reached over The state during the last period to 50 degrees Celsius, which means that the weather has become hot.

The center indicated that, according to climatic statistics and historical records for the beginning of the summer, the average temperature ranges between 33 and 35.7 degrees Celsius, and the average maximum temperature ranges between 39.7 and 42.7 degrees Celsius, while the average minimum temperature ranges between 26.6 and 29.2 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature recorded during this month was 52 degrees Celsius in the Al Yasat area in 2010, while the lowest temperature was 14.1 degrees Celsius in the Raknah area in 2004.

He noted that the average wind speed during June was 13 km / h, as the highest wind speed recorded during this month was 125.2 km / h in Jabal Mabrah in 2010, pointing out that the average relative humidity during this month was 43. %, as the average maximum humidity ranges between 62% and 87%, and the average minimum humidity ranges between 14% and 27%.

The center expected that the weather tomorrow will be clear in general and dusty at times, and partly cloudy in the east, with the possibility of cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeast, light to moderate in speed, ranging from 15 to 25 km / h. It reaches 40 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.



