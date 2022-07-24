The stations of the National Seismic Network of the “National Center of Meteorology” recorded an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 – Richter in southern Iran at 12:51, corresponding to 07/24/2022 according to the local time of the UAE.
And she was
The stations of the National Seismic Monitoring Network of the “National Center of Meteorology” recorded an earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale in southern Iran yesterday evening at 20:07, according to the local time of the UAE.
The center explained in a statement that the earthquake was felt in different regions of the country and had no effect on the UAE.
The stations of the National Seismic Network of the “National Center of Meteorology” recorded an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 – Richter in southern Iran at 12:51, corresponding to 07/24/2022 according to the local time of the UAE.
— National Center of Meteorology (@NCMS_media) July 24, 2022
#Meteorology #magnitude #earthquake #southern #Iran
Leave a Reply