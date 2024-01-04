Haber Global: Meteorologists warn of radiation fog covering Turkey

Meteorologists warned of radiation fog covering several regions of Turkey. About it reports Haber Global TV channel.

Local drivers were urged to be extremely careful. According to experts, due to thick fog, disruptions and accidents in land and air transport are possible.

“Because Turkey is under the influence of high pressure, especially in places where there is no rainfall, the surface of the earth and the air near the surface are cooling due to the light wind flow and clear night sky,” said Hümeyri meteorologist Betül Akgül. According to him, the result is a reverse temperature distribution. He explained that at the lower level the air is cold, and with increasing altitude the temperature increases. When the air cools to the dew point, radiation fog appears, the meteorologist specified.

“As we have seen in our region in recent days, this fog begins at night and rises at midday as the weather warms up during the day,” the specialist emphasized.

