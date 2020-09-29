The weather in Germany is still rather calm and autumnal. But something is brewing over the Atlantic. Meteorologists are warning of a possible hurricane. Germany is caught between the fronts.

Who on a golden October 2020 waiting, will be disappointed at least on the weekend.

waiting, will be disappointed at least on the weekend. An announcement is made over the Atlantic severe storm depression at that it has to be.

at that it has to be. Here we keep you up to date on developments and the weather forecast.

Munich – The warm late summer days in September are over. The weather situation * has completely changed in Germany. After the first snow * on the weekend, the prospects are actually pretty good. However, lows hit Germany again and again. It remains changeable.

In a wide strip from the Baltic Sea to Eastern Bavaria, it is clear to cloudy and mostly dry on Tuesday, he shares German weather service (DWD) with. Otherwise it is rather gray with dense clouds and rain or drizzle in some areas. Temperatures are between 13 and 20 degrees. With local thick fog starts the Wednesday.

But the sky loosens, according to DWD, after a cloudy start in many places. In the west and northwest it is still raining a little. In the east temperatures over 20 degrees are possible. It’s the calm before the storm. At the start of October 2020, some meteorologists are warning of a violent autumn storm.

Storm in October 2020: “Hurricane potential” increases – Jetstream ensures extreme weather conditions

At the turn of the month an autumn storm is announced, it is up weather.com to read. Clouds with rain from the west are expected to move in on Thursday. In the Alps, a weak foehn sets in, which then clearly picks up on Friday Strength wins.

“We have a jet over the North Atlantic and it pushes the low pressure areas to Europe,” explains Jan Schenk von weather.com the weather situation. The jet stream over the Atlantic is extremely strong. According to the first weather models, strong lows with wind speeds * of 110 to 180 kilometers per hour could develop. On Friday the low “Hurricane potential” to have. Several scenarios are possible, however. It still seems unclear how strong the storm will be. The storm will develop off the French Atlantic coast on Friday morning, according to Lars Dahlstrom von’s forecast kachelmannwetter.com. It is located over Western Europe, the weather expert emphasizes. But this low will also determine the weather here.

Weather in Germany: These regions feel the autumn storm

Germany is feeling the effects of the storm. Of the DWD warns on Thursday im Upper Black Forest before stormy gusts (Bft 8), on the Feldberg before squalls * (Bft 9) from the southwest and in the Alps on Friday and Saturday before one Foehn storm. The DWD experts calculate in higher altitudes heavy gusts of wind and in exposed locations With Hurricane gusts (Bft 12). In some areas it can be too heavy rains come.