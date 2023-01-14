The most populous state in the United States has been experiencing historically high rainfall for 3 weeks.

A series of storms has claimed at least 19 lives, according to authorities, due to floods, landslides, widespread power outages and fallen trees.

And a new depression was recorded in California, on Friday, which raised concerns among the authorities in the center of the state. According to forecasts, the Monterey Peninsula may find itself cut off from the world by surging waves, and Salinas, a city of 160,000, may be submerged.

The US Weather Service warned that “the entire lower Salinas Valley will experience catastrophic flooding.”

“The entire city of Salinas is at risk of flooding. Most of Castroville will be submerged. All roads near the Salinas River will flood and become impassable,” she added, adding that more than 36,000 hectares of agricultural land are expected to be inundated.

All infrastructure, roads and homes are at risk of serious damage.

Many parts of the region have received evacuation orders, and the Monterey Peninsula threatens to be cut off from the world if roads are cut off by water.

Officials in Monterrey warned earlier this week that “residents of the peninsula and the Salinas area should expect to be in isolation for two or three days.”