Atlantic tropical cyclones will no longer be given the names Dorian, Laura, Eta and Iota due to the severe destruction and death of hurricanes with such names, according to website World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Wednesday 17 March.

It was also decided not to use the Greek alphabet for the names of cyclones, as it “distracts attention” from hazard messages.

“The WMO Hurricane Committee has removed the names Dorian (2019), Laura, Eta and Iota (2020) from alternating lists of Atlantic tropical cyclone names, due to the death and destruction they caused.” , – said in the message.

The cyclone season in the Atlantic was so active last year that the list of names, which includes 21 names, was exhausted, so the Greek alphabet had to be used. This happened for the second time in the history of WMO since 2005.

In December, WMO named 2020 one of the warmest years on record.

According to the organization, the average global temperature from January to October 2020 was about 1.2 degrees higher than the average temperature from 1850 to 1900.