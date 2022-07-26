This year is shaping up to be one of the hottest on record in the United States., according to a metric that is crucial for energy operators. The measurement is known as cooling degree days and is used to track how weather affects electricity demand.

The higher the number, the more fuel is needed to cool homes and businesses.

In the US this week, the value for cooling degree-days hit 610 on a population-weighted basis, the highest in data going back to 1950, said Matt Rogers, president of Commodity Weather Group LLC, a business forecaster specializing in energy and agriculture outlooks.

The record is well above the 10-year average of 596 and the 30-year standard of 530, he said. The next years with the highest numbers on the list are 2010 and 2011both worth 603 through July 25, according to Rogers.

Forest fire in California due to heat wave.

In 2011, Texas withered under record heat in a situation much like this year.

For most of the summer, which forecasters measure from June 1 to August 31, the heat has been concentrated in the central US and the southern Great Plains, leaving Texas in extreme temperatures. , as its power grid struggles to meet demand.



Dallas recorded 21 days with temperatures of 38°C or higher through Julyand a cooling degree-day value of 674, 163 above normal, according to the National Weather Service.

