Tropical Storm Nesat, which formed in the western Pacific Ocean, is approaching the South China Sea. About this on Sunday, October 16, informed Taiwan Meteorological Service.

According to the latest information, the epicenter of the cyclone is located in the Luzon Strait, between the Philippines and Taiwan. As a result, navigation in the region was interrupted. The tropical storm is accompanied by showers and squally winds with gusts of 33 m/s.

The intensity of the typhoon is expected to increase slightly. As noted by the Taiwan meteorological service, the storm’s circle will also tend to widen slightly.

In addition, according to the forecast, the Nesat will enter the South China Sea in the next 24 hours, moving towards the Dunsha (Pratas) Islands. At the same time, it will pass near the Philippine island of Luzon, threatening to cause floods, and to a lesser extent affect Taiwan.

Earlier in September, due to Typhoon Hinnamnor in southern Japan, at least 4.3 thousand houses were left without electricity. The approach of the elements became known the day before. The Japanese authorities have called for more than 100 thousand people to evacuate.

In April, tropical storm Mega in the Philippines killed 224 people and affected 2.08 million people. More than 175 thousand people were forced to wait out the elements in evacuation centers. Eight people were injured in the storm and 147 were missing.