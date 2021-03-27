Alexander Shuvalov, head of the Meteo TV forecasting center, warned the residents of Russia about a trend that could lead to a catastrophe. He stated this on the air “Radio 1”…

According to the expert, global warming by five degrees could become critical for the planet. In this case, the desert regions of the subtropical belt are threatened with famine, which will lead to colossal migration to the northern latitudes.

Shuvalov recalled a recent report by Roshydromet, which stated that climate warming in Russia is ahead of a similar process in the Northern Hemisphere.

“We are ahead of our neighbors by about half a degree, and this is a significant value,” said the meteorologist.

According to him, the Russians have already felt the negative effects of warming, such as an increase in precipitation, this year.

“The increase in precipitation occurs in the north, while in the south it is just the opposite – in the southern regions of Russia the risk of droughts is increasing. We see it this winter too: both the moisture reserves in the soil and the amount of precipitation are by no means sufficient to meet the summer season safely, ”the specialist warned.

Separately, Shuvalov touched upon the problems of permafrost regions. According to him, the thickness of the layer has been increasing there for about 20 years, which thaws every summer. He warned that this poses a threat to the infrastructure of cities and oil pipelines in these areas.

Earlier, on March 18, Andrey Kiselev, a leading researcher at the Voeikov Main Geophysical Observatory, explained why global warming in Russia is happening faster than in other countries. According to him, the zone in which Russia is located (the middle latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere) is the only one on Earth where the land is larger than the area of ​​the ocean. In all other zones, on the contrary, therefore, the country is warming faster than in the rest of the world.