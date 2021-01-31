Freezing temperatures down to -20 degrees are expected in central Russia next week. This was announced on Sunday, January 31st “RIA News” leading employee of the Phobos weather center Evgeniy Tishkovets.

“The coming week in central Russia will be marked by a powerful and long-term onset of the Russian winter on all fronts. If on Monday night the air cools down to minus -5 … -10, in the afternoon -2 … -7, then by Wednesday the temperature background will drop to its climatic norm – in the morning to -9 … -14, in the afternoon to -4 … – nine. And this is just the beginning, ”he told the agency.

The meteorologist noted that in the second half of the week, cold air from the Kara Sea will invade central Russia, which is why in February there will be abnormal frosts even for this month. So, on Thursday, the minimum temperature in the region will be about -10 … -15 degrees, but on Friday and Saturday temperatures are expected to drop to -15 … -20 degrees.

“On Sunday and Monday nights, the cold will increase to 20-25 frost, in the daytime not higher than -13… -18, which is almost ten degrees colder than the norm for many years,” Tishkovets said.

According to the meteorologist, in a week the total amount of precipitation will exceed the norm by 5-10 mm, and the snowdrifts will be at the level of 32-37 cm. At the same time, the specialist emphasized that in the second half of the month the temperature will rise and will correspond to the norm.

Earlier that day, Mikhail Leus, a leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, said that spring would come to central Russia at the end of March. According to him, in the understanding of meteorologists, spring in the central part of European Russia, including in Moscow, means a transition of the average daily air temperature through the zero mark towards positive values, and it falls on March 28.

The day before, the head of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, warned Muscovites that, due to wind, snow and humidity, the temperature of minus 2-3 degrees, which will be in the capital on the weekend, will feel much colder.