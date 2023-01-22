Home page World

A turnaround in the weather in record January should bring frosty temperatures. It remains to be seen whether winter sports enthusiasts will also be able to enjoy themselves.

Wiesbaden – Generations of meteorologists have been reliably measuring the temperature in Germany since 1881. However, if the weather experts from the very beginning were to take a look at a thermostat today, the shock would be great. Because in the first half of the “high winter month” January it is warmer than ever, with 8.2 degrees above average. Now the second half of the month should bring some frost – the hope of snowfall is correspondingly high.

Extreme temperature record in January and frightening weather forecast: “Weak performance”

The previous heat record in January 2023 has a favorable side effect. Because of the high temperatures, many people were able to save a lot on heating costs. But that’s where the list of benefits of warm weather ends. The snowfall, which has been scant so far, is making winter sports enthusiasts and ski lift operators sweat – quite apart from what the heat means for the global climate and the environment.

The second half of January has now arrived. Like meteorologist Dominik Jung at weather.net explained, it should cool down now. However, there can be no talk of a real cold snap or a deep onset of winter. In the next few weeks there may be a light frost at night – according to Jung, however, “a very poor performance” for a time in the middle of winter.

No comparison to December-Winter 2022: Snowfall and frost are only expected to be poor

On Tuesday (January 17) three to five degrees and in the south many clouds without precipitation are expected. The German Weather Service (DWD) expects rain and snow in places in the north. During the night on Wednesday, the south should also get a pinch of snowflakes or rain, while the temperature in Germany is approaching zero. Following the weather trend, the temperature will continue to decrease until it settles at minus three to five degrees on Thursday, Friday and at the weekend. Sun and clouds alternate, with regular precipitation.

There is no guarantee of snow, but it can still be loud weather.net steady snowfall can be expected in the Alps and at altitudes of 300 to 500 meters over the next few days. Especially in the middle of the week, the chances are good for some wintry weather. However, it will not be as cold and snowy as in the first half of December. Overall, Jung reckon with five to ten centimeters, the DWD in Bavaria rarely even with 30 centimeters of snow.

Worrying February forecast and small consolation for winter sports enthusiasts

With a view to February, however, nothing will change in the heat trend. As meteorologist Jung reports, February should be no exception to the generally warm winter – 3.3 degrees warmer than the reference value from 1961 to 1990. Across Germany, the second month of 2023 could be two to three degrees warmer than the average climate. “Almost a kind of ‘heat’ February,” Jung said weather.net. For the winter sports season “a single catastrophe”.

Such warm winter weather can be quite unsettling. However, the people of Munich have decided make the best of it and enjoy the warmth in the beer garden. And there is also good news for winter sports enthusiasts: it is now cold enough to use snow cannons. Meanwhile, the storm “Frederic” is making its way in the north and is triggering the “red” alert in some districts.