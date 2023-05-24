Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

The weather on the Pentecost weekend should make up for the mixed May so far. Germany expects a lot of sun and almost 30 degrees.

Kassel – In May, the weather gods have not often been kind to German citizens. Instead of early summer temperatures, there were often severe storms in Germany. But there is good news for Pentecost 2023: the weather is finally turning around – instead of rain and cool temperatures, summer starts on the Pentecost weekend. The forecast promises the best leisure weather.

Germany weather: Lots of sun at Pentecost and up to 27 degrees

Graduate meteorologist Dominik Jung von weather.net promises wonderful conditions on the Pentecost weekend to relax at the lake, on a bike tour or in the park. “Pleasant warmth in most parts of the country and beautiful early summer weather especially on Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” predicts the weather expert. The Whitsun weather is “perfect for family outings. There will be a lot going on in Germany,” Jung is certain.

Saturday (May 27th) started promisingly with temperatures between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius in northern Germany. It gets even warmer in Berlin, Brandenburg and Saxony as well as in the center of the state, where the thermometer even rises to a maximum of 23 degrees. The Upper Rhine is the leader with 25 degrees. The hours of sunshine nationwide are 12 to 16.

Germany can look forward to nice weather on the Pentecost weekend. © Annette Riedl/dpa

An increase in terms of summer weather then offers according to the forecast of weather.net Pentecost Sunday (May 28). Meteorologist Jung promised that it should remain dry throughout Germany. The north has to reckon with a few denser clouds. At around 18 degrees, it is also the coldest there over the entire Pentecost weekend. But in the south, on the other hand, the sun shines: the temperatures climb to a summery 25 to 27 degrees. East Germany can also look forward to temperatures of up to 23 degrees.

Germany weather: Whit Monday is “little shaky candidate”

However, according to weather expert Jung, Whit Monday (May 29) presents itself as “a little wobbly candidate”. The American and European weather models are currently not quite in agreement as to where the journey is headed. The US experts are forecasting rainy and cool weather, while their European colleagues believe that Whit Monday will be full of sun and summery temperatures.

Weather.comMeteorologist Alban Burster meanwhile stated that there could be “showers and thunderstorms” on Whit Monday. These occur accordingly “at the edge of the Alps and along the southern low mountain ranges”. Rain showers are also possible in the north, Burster said.

After Pentecost, however, there should be hardly any precipitation on the remaining days of May, and weather experts expect little rain throughout Germany until June. And there is also good news for the upcoming summer: some time ago, meteorologists predicted a hot summer for 2023. (kh)