In entities such as the state of Mexico, Quintana Roo, Guerrero, Tamaulipas and Baja California Sur, weather radars serve as an essential tool in the effective monitoring of weather phenomena for the benefit of millions of citizens who are in risk areas due to natural events. like hurricanes and storms.

According to Seguritech Privada, an expert company in this type of technology, radars make studying the structure of storms and the potential impact of severe events more efficient, thanks to its remote sensing system that emits pulses that, when bounced off an element, allow determine the intensity of precipitation.

“Meteorological radars are essential to increase the response capacity of the authorities and thus alert vulnerable populations to being impacted,” said specialists from said company.

Located throughout the national territory, radar technology is extremely important in strategic states and municipalities such as Cancun, Quintana Roo; Acapulco Guerrero; Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, the state of Mexico and Tamaulipas, due to the contribution of relevant information and efficiency of operation in these areas.

Seguritech Privada has developed the technical and instrumental capabilities for the implementation of radars and meteorological stations that make it possible to periodically measure and record environmental data used in the preparation of predictions.

Likewise, it performs the measurement of strategic climatic situations such as temperature, precipitation, relative humidity, solar radiation, wind speed, barometric pressure and evaporation in areas that require coverage of large areas of territory, for long periods of time and with difficult access.

Advances in meteorological matters have allowed for more precise analyzes of climatic events and to propose various scenarios that measure the magnitude, strength, and intensity in order to act in a timely manner.