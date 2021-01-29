Suffering from meteorological dependence is a familiar state for many. At the same time, people often put up with him, and only sadly await the changes promised by forecasters. Not everyone thinks about which pathologies can be provoked by a sharp change in weather conditions or temperature fluctuations. AiF.ru told about what to expect from the weather and who should be especially wary physician, endocrinologist, cardiologist Tatiana Romanenko…

What is affected by the weather?

In fact, Tatyana Romanenko notes, everyone and everyone suffers from the change in the weather. They react to it:

a heart;

vessels;

lungs;

joints;

digestive organs;

sleep;

mood and performance;

appetite.

“Scientists and doctors have not yet come to a common opinion why our body reacts so sharply negatively to weather fluctuations. Is this our psychosomatics, when we listen to ourselves, wait for the deterioration of the state? Or is it really meteorological dependence, meteoapathy? ”Says Tatiana Romanenko. Many questions are also raised why people begin to complain of tinnitus, pulsation in the temples, palpitations, someone’s blood pressure rises, someone, on the contrary, it goes down, someone’s joints ache, someone worsens a problem with the gastrointestinal tract, someone complains about sleep, and someone is completely forced to call an ambulance.

Weather change speed

“Our body reacts to sudden changes in the weather – an increase or decrease in blood pressure, a change in body temperature, etc., all this will depend on how quickly the weather changes. If this happens slowly and gradually, like the changing seasons, we have time to adapt and adapt. And if this happens in a short period of time, then, of course, our adaptive organisms do not always turn out to be wealthy, ”says Tatiana Romanenko.

For example, if atmospheric pressure changes by more than 20 millimeters of mercury in a few hours, of course, the body reacts negatively to such changes, the therapist notes. “This may be due to the work of the so-called baroreceptors, which are everywhere. These are sensitive nerve endings that subtly react to the slightest changes in the external and internal environment of the body. Ideally, when needed, our pressure rises or falls, regulates itself, and we do not notice anything. But if our body is worn out by an unhealthy lifestyle, smoking, chronic diseases, there is a violation of the elasticity of blood vessels due to atherosclerosis or other diseases, then there are difficulties in normal regulation, “- said Tatiana Romanenko.

In such a situation, the body begins to react painfully to changes in weather conditions, it becomes meteorological.

Vessels react

There are two options for the reaction of vessels to a change in weather. “The first one is of a hypotonic type, when the pressure decreases, dizziness begins to disturb, drowsiness, apathy, and decreased efficiency appear. The second is of the hypertensive type, when a person complains of palpitations, the pressure rises, and a throbbing headache appears, ”says Tatiana Romanenko.

Naturally, the therapist notes, some measures should be taken here. In addition to general recommendations, there are some nuances.

“If the pressure is low, accordingly, conditions for oxygen starvation arise, then an increased flow of fresh air should be ensured – frequent ventilation, walks in the fresh air. This is what will allow you to survive negative meteorological shocks. Moderate exercise will also help you feel better. Physical activity, muscle contraction, increased heart rate – all this will provide an oxygen flow to the target organs, ”says Tatiana Romanenko.

Also, with a decrease in pressure against the background of changing weather, you can help yourself with the help of freshly brewed tea and coffee, sometimes doctors advise using phytopreparations-adaptogens: ginseng, eleutherococcus, lemongrass, but provided there are no contraindications and intolerance. And, of course, if there are negative manifestations in the weather, you should consult your doctor.

“The problems are much more serious if they develop according to the hypertensive type. Because high blood pressure can trigger major cardiovascular events. With an increase in pressure, the risk of cardiovascular diseases, such as myocardial infarction, acute cerebrovascular accident, increases, ”says Tatiana Romanenko. It is especially difficult for people in such a situation who have chronic heart and lung failure.

At risk in this case are:

people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease;

patients with bronzial asthma;

those who have chronic bronchitis.

Also, the vulnerable category is called doctors and those who suffer from various cardiovascular pathologies:

hypertensive sickness;

ischemic heart disease;

atherosclerosis of the vessels of the brain.

“These are all those people who will experience great discomfort with a sharp change in weather conditions,” notes Tatiana Romanenko.

The therapist notes that such a category of those suffering from fluctuations in the weather should have “quick-help” drugs at hand. That is, in addition to those drugs that they take as prescribed by a doctor on an ongoing basis, there should be those that will help quickly bring themselves back to normal – reduce blood pressure, improve breathing. They, says the therapist, also need to be selected individually after consulting a doctor.

In addition, you need to be careful about water load and diet. “It is strongly discouraged to use foods rich in table salt, it should be excluded as much as possible, because it will retain liquid and increase pressure. You should also limit products containing caffeine – tea, coffee, etc. Herbal teas can be prescribed for people suffering from high blood pressure, but if they are not allergic, they will help reduce blood pressure and have a mild sedative effect. Foods rich in potassium – apples, bananas, dried fruits – will be a good help. This will stabilize the nervous system and will have a good effect on both the heart and the kidneys, ”the therapist notes.

There are contraindications, you need to consult a doctor