Probably the best-known meteorite of the present fell in February 2013 in Chelyabinsk, Russia. (Archive image) © dpa/RIA Novosti

The probability of a meteorite hitting a house is small. A fire is said to have started in the USA. But NASA is skeptical.

Nevada County – Falling every day, according to the US Space Agency NASA 80 to 100 tons of material from space to earth – as dust or in the form of small meteorites. Most of the time this is not noticeable, occasionally it is reported a bright shooting star. But the probability that a house or even a person will be hit by a meteorite is quite small. Nevertheless, this is exactly what happened in the USA.

In Nevada County, California, Dustin and Jeanette Procita report a meteorite that is said to have hit the family home on Friday night. Opposite the local TV station KCRA reports Dustin Procita of a “loud bang” and continues: “I started smelling smoke and walked onto my porch, which was completely on fire.” Later, the entire house burned, as well as two parked vehicles, a dog and several rabbits did not survive the fire. The Procita family, on the other hand, was unharmed.

In fact, a fireball – a very bright shooting star – was observed and filmed in the region at the time in question. Numerous people are said to have pointed this out to the authorities investigating the case and made a connection with the fireball. The responsible fire chief, Josh Miller, emphasizes to the local news station that he takes the information seriously. “Everyone I spoke to said it was a flaming ball that fell out of the sky and landed in this area,” Miller said.

Did a meteorite set the house on fire? NASA is skeptical

But what about the fire that is said to have been started by a meteorite? Of the San Francisco Chronicles spoke to firefighter Clayton Thomas, who is rather skeptical: “I’ve been an investigator for 12 years and a firefighter for 25 years. I’ve never been to a fire caused by a meteorite,” explains Thomas, but continues, “Because our investigation is ongoing, I can’t rule it out as a possibility at this point.”

And what do experts say on the subject? The US space agency Nasa is also rather skeptical: Meteorites are generally cool when they touch the earth, explains William Cooke from Nasa’s Meteoroid Environments Office to the local news channel ABC10. Experts do not currently believe that parts of the fireball seen over Nevada County actually touched the ground or even caused a fire. (tab)