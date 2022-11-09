Home page World

Of: Martina Lippl

Split

Meteorite allegedly hits wooden house: firefighters extinguish the inferno of flames. © screenshot Twitter/ Cal Fire

First there is a bang and then everything suddenly bursts into flames. A wooden house in California burns down completely. The flaming inferno is said to have been caused by a meteorite.

Nevada County – It sounds unbelievable: A meteorite is said to have hit a wooden house in Nevada County (California). Eyewitnesses report a fireball in the sky. The rancher and his family lost everything. All that remains of their house is rubble and ash. A family dog ​​was also killed in the blaze.

The meteorite is said to have crashed directly into the family home on Friday evening (November 4). “I heard a big bang. I started smelling smoke and went out onto my porch and it was completely engulfed in flames,” Dustin Procita told KCRA. Procita is said to have previously sat on the couch. Until the fire department extinguished his house, he wasn’t sure how everything could have happened. After hearing about a fireball in the night sky, he believes it was a meteorite that hit his house.

The Penn Valley Fire Department and the state agency Cal Fire are investigating what started the fire at Procita’s home. The wooden house is located in a rural area where many ranchers have lived for several generations. NASA has also become involved in the investigations and is on the platform GoFundme to read. Dustin’s mother has started a fundraiser for her son and his wife Jeanette. The two are literally left with nothing. They only own the clothes they would wear on their bodies. In addition, the two had taken out no insurance against fire.

The Southern Taurid meteor shower peaked around November 5 this week, according to NASA. Dubbed the “Halloween Fireballs,” the cosmic spectacle brings out the brightest meteors in the night sky every September through November.

The Penn Valley Fire Department received a report of a residential building fire at 7:26 a.m. Friday. Around this time, eyewitnesses reported seeing a meteor in the area. Then the reports piled up, as the captain of the fire department Josh Miller reported to the news channel. “Everyone I spoke to said it was a flaming ball falling out of the sky and landing in that area,” Miller said.

Meteorite hits house? NASA confirms fireball over California

the NASA confirmed reports of a fireball over California on Friday around 7.30 p.m. The fireball is said not to have been part of the Taurid meteor shower, according to a NASA Facebook post. “The object that caused the fireball was moving south at 32,000 miles per hour. And only managed to travel 29 miles in the upper atmosphere before fragmenting 28 miles above the hills west of Callahan.”

Meteorite? Wooden house in California burns down completely. © Screenshot Twitter/ @CALFIRENEU

“I used to watch meteor showers as a kid, but I definitely wasn’t looking forward to them landing in my yard or flying through my roof,” Dustin Procita tells KCRA.

Meteorite, fireball or meteor?

The probability of being hit by a meteorite is extremely low. In Canada, a woman was almost killed by a meteorite in her own bed in 2021. A mysterious fireball in autumn 2021 also caused discussions in Germany.

Not all fireballs are the same: astronomers distinguish between the terms fireball, meteor, meteoroid, meteorite, comet, bolide and asteroid. A meteor is the light emanating from a meteoroid or asteroid entering the atmosphere. Colloquially we call this phenomenon in the sky shooting stars. Particularly bright phenomena are called fireballs or bolides. If the meteoroid does not burn up completely in the earth’s atmosphere and reaches the earth’s surface, it is called a meteorite. (ml)