Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/13/2024 – 19:20

A meteor lit up the sky in Piauí in the early hours of this Saturday (13), shortly after midnight. Residents of several cities in the northeast filmed the phenomenon and published it on the internet. The flash was so strong that the night seemed like day for a moment.

The coordinator of the Brazilian Meteor Research Project, Marcelo Antônio, explains that the case could be a superbolide (bright meteor). A rock that enters our planet’s atmosphere at extremely high speeds, thousands of kilometers per hour.

“Since our planet – three quarters of it – is covered in water, most of this phenomenon occurs over the sea. So it is rarely seen. And when it is seen, it causes this fantastic impression. It is a really beautiful moment. This type of phenomenon does not pose any threat. In general, this rocky body disintegrates in the air.”

The phenomenon occurs when the Earth, during its orbit around the Sun, crosses areas with rocks and cosmic dust left by comets.