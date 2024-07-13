The flash was recorded by internet users and security cameras in the early hours of this Saturday (13.Jul.2024)

Videos published on social media show the moment when a fireball lit up the sky of several cities in Piauí at around 00:10 this Saturday (13.Jul.2024). The object “rent” the sky and caused a flash of light. Internet users and security cameras recorded the moment in places such as Floriano, Elesbão Veloso, Canto do Buriti, Campo Maior, Belém do Piauí, Patos do Piauí and Conceição do Canindé. Also, in some places in Pernambuco.

Watch some of the videos published on the internet (1min44s):