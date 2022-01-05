The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) surprised in the last hours by revealing that a meteorite it caused sonic booms over the city of Pittsburgh, in Pennsylvania.

The cosmic event occurred on the night of the New Year. According to the agency’s estimate, the explosion of the celestial body was equivalent to 30 tons of TNT.

TNT is a quantification method to know the energy released in a detonation or explosion.

What were the estimates of the meteorite?

The sound of the explosion was heard in some homes. (Reference image)

The incredible phenomenon was noticed by the social media site Meteor watch from NASA which, based on a “reasonable assumption”, indicated that the speed of the meteor was 45,000 mph (72,420 kph).

The size The estimate was about one meter in diameter, with a mass close to half a ton (454 kilograms).

Besides, the Pot indicated that, were it not for the cloudy weather, the phenomenon would have been visible in the daytime sky.

In fact, the celestial body it was perhaps 100 times brighter than the full moon.

The estimates were possible because a station of infrasound nearby recorded the shock wave of the meteor breaking, reported Meteor Watch, through a post on social networks.

Chris Leonardi, meteorologist of the Meteorological Service based in Pittsburgh, said a meteor was thought to have “exploded or vaporized,” according to The New York Times.

How was the event registered?

Shannon hefferan, the National Weather Service meteorologist told the Tribune-Review that satellite data registered a flash over Washington County shortly before 11:30 am on Saturday.

Authorities believed it was due to a meteor “falling through the atmosphere”.

However, Hefferan said a similar event occurred on Sept. 17 in Hardy County, West Virginia.

In turn, according to the AP agency, residents of South Hills and other nearby areas reported hearing a loud noise and that at the same time they felt movements and tremors in their homes.

Allegheny County authorities, however, confirmed that there was no seismic activity or any weather phenomenon that could explain it.

