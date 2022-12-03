Scientists analyzed a fragment of a huge meteorite that fell to Earth two years ago and discovered two minerals never seen before on our planet.

According to the British state broadcaster BBC, Canadian researchers investigated a space rock that was found in rural Somalia in 2020, but which locals believe is much older.

Somalis call the stone “Habeenkii”, which means “dusk”, and are said to have been documented in poems, songs and dances going back five generations. Currently, it is used to sharpen knives.

The official names of the two new minerals are elaliite and elkinstantonite. They were identified by scientists at the University of Alberta, Canada, who analyzed a 70 g fragment of the 15-ton meteorite, which is considered the ninth largest to hit our planet and its composition is about 90% iron and nickel.

The name “elaliite” honors the fact that the meteorite was discovered in Somalia’s El Ali district, and “elkinstantonite” is named after NASA expert Lindy Elkins-Tanton.

“Lindy has done a lot of work on how planet cores form, how iron-nickel nuclei form, and the closest analogue we have is meteorites. Therefore, it made sense to name a mineral after him and recognize his contributions to science”, comments researcher Chris Herd, responsible for the meteorite collection at the University of Alberta, quoted by the BBC.

A third, as-yet-undescribed mineral is being analyzed by Canadian researchers, who are now hoping to get their hands on more fragments of the Somali meteorite – not just to see what else they can uncover, but also how it might help to understand Earth itself.

The discovery of the materials was presented at the Canadian university’s Space Exploration Symposium, held from November 21 to 22.