The Iraqi Meteorological Authority confirmed, today, Saturday, that a meteor burned in the skies of Iraq, according to what was reported by the official Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The Authority stated in a press statement that “the light seen in the sky of Iraq was caused by a meteor burning in the atmosphere.”

She added that “the General Authority of Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring is following up on the talk circulating on social media pages about a meteorite falling in Iraq,” warning against “sowing confusion” among the public.

Salman Saddam Al-Bahadeli, Director of the Seismic Monitoring Department at the Authority, stated that “after several questions were raised about the light that appeared in Syria, Turkey and Iraq, and some people believed that it was earthquake lightning, the light was the result of a meteorite burning in the atmosphere,” noting that “no earthquake will occur due to the meteorite burning, as there is no relationship between earthquakes and the burning of meteors.”

Al-Bahadli stressed that “there is nothing to worry about.”