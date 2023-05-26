Madrid. Precursors of molecules necessary for the origin of life could be generated by chemical reactions promoted by iron-rich particles from meteorites or volcanic eruptions.

This process could have taken place very early in Earth’s history, approximately 4.4 billion years ago, according to a study published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Previous research had suggested that the precursors to organic molecules — hydrocarbons, aldehydes and alcohols — might have been carried by asteroids and comets or produced by reactions in the early Earth’s atmosphere and oceans.

These reactions may have been promoted by energy from lightning strikes, volcanic activity, or impacts. However, due to the lack of data, it is not clear what was the predominant mechanism that produced these precursors.

Researcher at the Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität Munich and the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy (Germany) Oliver Trapp and his colleagues investigated whether particles from meteorites or ash deposited on volcanic islands could have promoted the conversion of atmospheric carbon dioxide into precursor molecules. organic on the early Earth.

To do this, they placed carbon dioxide gas in a pressurized and heated system (an autoclave) at pressures between 9 and 45 bars and temperatures between 150 and 300 degrees Celsius. They also simulated wet and dry weather conditions by adding hydrogen gas or water to the system.

They mimicked the deposition of meteorite or ash particles on volcanic islands by adding to the system different combinations of crushed samples of iron meteorites, stony meteorites, or volcanic ash, as well as minerals that may have been present on early Earth and are found in the crust. terrestrial, meteorites or asteroids.

The authors found that iron-rich particles from meteorites and volcanic ash favored the conversion of carbon dioxide to hydrocarbons, aldehydes, and alcohols under a wide range of atmospheric and climatic conditions that might have been present on early Earth.

They observed that aldehydes and alcohols formed at lower temperatures, while hydrocarbons did so at 300 degrees Celsius. The authors suggest that as the early Earth’s atmosphere cooled, the production of alcohols and aldehydes may have increased.

These compounds could have participated in other reactions that would have given rise to the formation of carbohydrates, lipids, sugars, amino acids, DNA and RNA. Calculating the rate of the reactions they observed and using data from previous research on early Earth conditions, the authors estimate that their proposed mechanism could have synthesized up to 600,000 tons of organic precursors per year across the entire early Earth.

The authors propose that their mechanism could have contributed to the origins of life on Earth, in combination with other reactions in the early Earth’s atmosphere and oceans.