Internal reorganization

The week leading up to the Japanese Grand Prix opened with a a decidedly unexpected twist coming from McLaren, one of the teams that has grown the most in recent years and is currently the third force on the grid behind Red Bull and Ferrari. The team directed by Andrea Stella has in fact communicated a surprise mini-revolution at the internal organization level who reaped one excellent victim: the former Ferrari driver David Sanchezwho less than three months ago – at the beginning of January – posed for his first official photo in the Woking kit.

Sanchez-McLaren, it's already goodbye

The engineer – who had already worked in Woking from 2007 to 2012 – had returned to the English team after separating from Ferrari with the role of Technical Director of car concept and performance, replacing James Key. Together with him, from Red Bull, he also landed in McLaren Rob Marshall, who was instead entrusted with the role of technical director of engineering and design. Obviously though something about this division of roles didn't work.

“Following a careful discussion between David Sanchez and the team leadership – explained Andrea Stella in the official press release announcing the internal reorganization of the team – a mutual decision was made for David to leave the team. After a joint reflection It emerged that the role, responsibilities and ambitions associated with David's position were not in line with our initial expectations when he agreed to join us in February 2023. Recognizing this misalignment, David and I both agreed that it would be best to part ways now, to allow him to pursue other opportunities to better leverage the scope and breadth of his considerable capabilities. We highly appreciate and gratefully appreciate the contributions David has made during his relatively short time with us and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.“.

We can confirm a number of organizational updates to our Formula 1 team. 👇 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 2, 2024

The new McLaren organization chart

At this point Rob Marshall will take on the role of lead designer, while Neil Houldey will move to the role of Technical Director – Engineering. Peter Prodromou will continue to hold the role of Technical Director of Aerodynamics. The Concept and Performance department will be rationalized to focus on the Performance area and will be led by the Technical Director – Performance. The team principal himself will take on this role on an interim basis until a definitive appointment is confirmed, Andrea Stella.

Sanchez's comment

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have been part of this team – declared Sanchez, in his farewell comment to the team – although the role we had imagined and agreed upon was not aligned with the reality of the position I found, I leave with respect for the leadership, admiration for the dedication of my colleagues, and appreciation for the openness and honesty with which we discussed and arrived at this decision. I wish this team continued success on its journey to the top of the grid, where it belongs. I can't wait to face my next challenge in F1“.