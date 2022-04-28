The sequel to the supernaturally tinted fantasy visual novel Meteor World Actorthat is to say Meteor World Actor: Badge & Dagger, was also made official for the West and will see the light on June 10 up PC through Steam And Johren. The game’s lyrics will be available in English, Japanese and Chinese but will only be voiced in Japanese. The title was developed by Heliodor and is already released in Japan on June 25 last year.

Badge & Dagger he will put you in the shoes of the detective Ruka Hiryu of the 13th Sideliners Division who, after losing his mentor, finds himself an independent policeman and almost bored with his job. After the arrival of two new members in the 13th division, however, things start to get suspicious.

We leave you in the company of the beautiful introductory video of the game. Good vision!

Meteor World Actor: Badge & Dagger – Opening Movie

Source: Shiravune Street Gematsu