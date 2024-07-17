AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 07/17/2024 – 15:06

New York City is often depicted in films and TV shows with “end of the world” stories, but on Tuesday (16) a real meteor fell on the iconic Statue of Liberty, before disintegrating above the Manhattan area, NASA’s Meteor Watch said in a Facebook post.

Residents flooded social media with images of a fireball streaking across the sky, describing the sensation of an earthquake, while others described the sound of a thunderstorm.

“34,000 miles away [54 quilômetros] per hour, the meteor descended at a steep angle just 18 degrees from vertical, passing over the Statue of Liberty before disintegrating 29 miles [47 quilômetros] above midtown Manhattan,” the US space agency wrote on social media on Tuesday.

Security camera footage sent to the American Meteor Society (AMS) showed a bright flash in the sky over Wayne, a city in the state of New Jersey, neighboring New York.

The AMS has received a total of 43 eyewitness reports linked to the meteor, according to its website.

NASA said in its update that “this trajectory is very rough and uncertain; it is based on the few eyewitness reports and there is no camera or satellite data currently available to refine the solution.”

No meteorites were produced.

According to NASA, “reports of military activity in the vicinity of the time of the fireball” would explain the reports of tremors and rumblings.