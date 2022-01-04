On Tuesday, 4, scientists expect up to 120 meteors an hour to light up Earth’s skies, as well as one or two shooting stars per minute, according to Russian news agency TASS. Meteor viewing conditions in 2022 will be favorable in the Northern Hemisphere and that the best time for observations will be from midnight to sunrise.

+ Three asteroids will pass close to Earth in January 2022

It will be on this Tuesday that the Earth will pass through perihelion, the closest point to the Sun in its orbit, so its diameter will be the largest of the year.

From the end of December and now, through the first week of January, it’s also possible to enjoy the so-called New Year’s parade of planets, when they can be seen at night, except Mars, visible in the morning. Lovers of astronomical phenomena will be able to see how the young Moon’s scythe joins the planets visible in the sky on January 4th and 5th.

If the observation conditions are not the most ideal in the place where you are, you can observe the phenomenon through a live transmission through the YouTube channel of the Virtual Telescope Project.

The post Meteor showers and other phenomena to observe this Tuesday appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Meteor #showers #phenomena #watch #Tuesday